Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:THC opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $83.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

