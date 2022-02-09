Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $845.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.