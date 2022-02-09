Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.
NYSE TDC opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
