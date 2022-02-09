Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.49. Teranga Gold shares last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 960,887 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 122.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

