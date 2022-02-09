Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 6,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 2,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

