Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn Sells 4,095 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TXN stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

