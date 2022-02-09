Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.010-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,036. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.