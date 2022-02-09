TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,203,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $58,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 115.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFSL stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

