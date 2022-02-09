The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.07 Million

Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $437.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.14 million and the highest is $510.00 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $460.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

NYSE SAM opened at $443.23 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $404.50 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.06 and a 200-day moving average of $524.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

