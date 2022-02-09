The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III Sells 4,480 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 4,480 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $421,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

