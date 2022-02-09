The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Chemours has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

