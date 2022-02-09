The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.89.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CC traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Chemours has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
