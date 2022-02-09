The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SZC opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
