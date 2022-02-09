The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.46. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

