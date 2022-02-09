The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.46. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.96.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
