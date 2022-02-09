The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $203.86. 15,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,665. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.