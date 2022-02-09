The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,247 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quidel were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 128.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 147.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

