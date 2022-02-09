The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 26,000 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 492,617 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of BUR opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

