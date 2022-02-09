The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 7,975 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NCR were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $4,648,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

