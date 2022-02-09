The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NJR stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

