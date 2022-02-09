The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 9,006 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

