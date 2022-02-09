The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 63,242 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,242 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $199.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average of $191.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.