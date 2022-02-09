The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Sells $1,804,230.00 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 334,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,694. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

