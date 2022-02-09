The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

