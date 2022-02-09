The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $66.18 on Monday. Timken has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Timken by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Timken by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Timken by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.