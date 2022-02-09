TheStreet Upgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.28.

Shares of TFII opened at $104.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.15.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

