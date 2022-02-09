Thingschain Market Cap Tops $22,338.91 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $22,338.91 and $200.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.46 or 0.99983977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00026022 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00418497 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

