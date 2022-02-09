Thomas Gad Sells 35,060 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 35,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $276,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $81,200.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $936,024.65.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $302.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

