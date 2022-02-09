Thorstarter Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $389,389.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.82 or 0.07276193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,195.75 or 1.00091851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00051589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

