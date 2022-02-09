Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWM. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.94.

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

