TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 436,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,893,000. SPX FLOW makes up 1.5% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of SPX FLOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,448. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

