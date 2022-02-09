TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 79,501 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 41.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 515,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLRMU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

