TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 49.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425,164 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.09.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

