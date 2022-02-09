TIG Advisors LLC Sells 168,688 Shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,688 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWXU remained flat at $$11.18 on Wednesday. 3,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $14.94.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.