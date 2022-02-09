TIG Advisors LLC Sells 59,371 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,371 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned 1.73% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 151,827 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 185,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCIC remained flat at $$9.78 on Wednesday. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,902. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

