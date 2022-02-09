TIG Advisors LLC Sells 9,816 Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACTDU. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTDU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.22.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

