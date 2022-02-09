Titon (LON:TON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON TON opened at GBX 110 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £12.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. Titon has a 12-month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.24.

Get Titon alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. Titon’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In other Titon news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35), for a total value of £2,500 ($3,380.66).

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.