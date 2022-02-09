Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.24 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

