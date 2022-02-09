Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Black Stone Minerals worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.27. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

