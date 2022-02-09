Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 432,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 4.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.