Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 332 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,917.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 86,170 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $202.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.67 and a 200 day moving average of $220.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

