Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 40 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2,129.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.4% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $335.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.31.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

