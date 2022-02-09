Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.24 and last traded at $78.24. Approximately 354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,600,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $20,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

