TotemFi Price Up 1% This Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $703,669.61 and approximately $15,762.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00049650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.06 or 0.07280958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.25 or 0.99849134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006377 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

