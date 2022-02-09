Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post sales of $410.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,126,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

