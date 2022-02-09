TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in TransUnion by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 738,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,519,000 after buying an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,932,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.31.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.