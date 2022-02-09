Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives $2.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TREVF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:TREVF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 6,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

