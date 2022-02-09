Trexquant Investment LP Has $440,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Black Hills by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

