Trexquant Investment LP Has $487,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,983,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $225.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.36 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,091,187 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

