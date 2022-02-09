Trexquant Investment LP Sells 15,020 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

