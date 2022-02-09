Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,717 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,756,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 270,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 126,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.