Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

